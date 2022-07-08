JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Village of Johnson City and the Town of Union announced a partnership to bring a free, outdoor fitness court to Johnson City.

The Fitness Court, sponsored through MVP Health Care and the National Fitness Campaign is located at Floral Avenue Park.

It is an outdoor gym that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get workout using seven different stations.



The workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels so users can move at their own pace.

The Town of Union wants to implement solutions to the growing problem of increased inactivity and obesity in urban communities.

Users can download a free fitness court app which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket.

The Fitness Court will hold a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, July 12th.

It is located at 200 Floral Ave in Johnson City.