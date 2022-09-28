TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – Families coming to see their loved ones that are incarcerated at the Broome County Jail on Thursday will be greeting by free donuts and coffee supplied by the activist group that sued to have visitation reinstated.

Justice and Unity in the Southern Tier (JUST) filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Dave Harder over the summer seeking to end the ban on visitation that was instituted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Oliver Blaise III ruled that current pandemic responses, such as vaccination, testing, masking and social distancing, sufficiently mitigate the risk of spreading the virus and that inmates have a state constitutional right to visit with their loved ones.

Broome County appealed the decision and a stay was issued delaying visitation further.

However, a 3 judge appeals panel lifted the stay last week and ordered visitation to resume beginning Thursday September 29 while the appeal continues.

JUST plans to set up its free coffee and donut distribution in a parking area along Lieutenant Van Winkle Drive, not far from the jail.

It says inmates have waited more than 2 years to see their family members.

Harder counters by telling NewsChannel 34 that the average stay for an inmate is 43 days, that inmates have been able to communicate with relatives using jail-issued tablets and that visitation will increase the risk to inmates and corrections officers.