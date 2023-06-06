BINGHAMTON, NY(WIVT/WBGH) – June is Men’s Health Month and the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the Southern Tier wants to remind men aged 45 and older to get screened for colorectal cancer. While the recommendation affects all people aged 45 and older, men are less likely to be up to date with colorectal cancer screening.

New York State data shows that about 69% of men aged 50 to 75 are up to date with their colorectal cancer screening, while 74% of women aged 50-75 are up to date.

Men get colorectal cancer more often than women due to risk factors such as being overweight, smoking, and drinking too much alcohol. These risk factors are more common in men than women. Men are also more likely to be diagnosed later in the disease and die from colorectal cancer.

Maggie Barlow, Public Health Representative at the Broome County Health Department and Outreach Coordinator for the CSP says, “For men who are uninsured or who don’t have a doctor, the CSP may be able to help. We can provide free colorectal cancer screenings to those who qualify.”

For those without insurance, the CSP may be able to provide free colorectal cancer screening for people who live in Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Schuyler, or Tioga counties.

The CSP also provides breast and cervical cancer screenings for uninsured women ages 40 and up.

Contact the CSP at 607-778-3900 to find out if you qualify for free cancer screening.