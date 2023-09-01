BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Looking good for the first day of school just got easier, thanks to a Binghamton man who’s hosting a two-day event, providing free haircuts, backpacks, and more.

Danny Williams, who goes by Tef, is hosting his 14th annual back to school haircut event at the NOMA Center located at 30 Main Street in Binghamton.

The event is free for the community.

Tef and his friend Mike will be the barbers and will also be handing out free backpacks and food.

Tef says that for the kids, it means a lot to know that you are starting off the school year looking your best and feeling good about yourself.

Danny “Tef” Williams says, “A free haircut makes a difference, you know what I mean? They don’t have to worry about their kid getting a haircut. It also helps the kids’ self esteem, you understand what I’m saying? Some kids go to school, no haircuts, laughed at, teased. I was one of them kids so I know how it feels. So, it’s my job to make sure that everybody has a nice, decent haircut for the first day of school.”

Williams says that when you arrive, there will be a sign-up sheet so nobody gets skipped.

The event is taking place next Tuesday and Wednesday at the NOMA Center from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. both days.