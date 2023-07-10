VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University Athletics is breaking down barriers and urging everyone to root for their favorite sport.

BU Athletics is rolling out the Bearcat Experience initiative for the upcoming academic year.

Binghamton says that the initiative is aimed at increasing accessibility for the school’s division one programs.

Starting this fall, admission to men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, wrestling, baseball, softball, and lacrosse home games will all be free of charge.

Director of Athletics Gene Marshall says the new program will not only bring in more fans to the games, but also create a more vibrant and exciting atmosphere for everyone.

Marshall says, “You’re not looking at just an athlete, you’re looking at a student athlete. But we need the community’s support, we need the campus support. And so, we’re asking for everybody to come on out and support Bearcat athletics. And this is going to be a great experience, that, once you come out once, you’ll come back again and again and again.”

The initiative is sponsored by Papa John’s.

The Bearcat Experience covers every fall and spring sport. The main exception is men’s and women’s basketball.

BU students will continue to get into all games for free.

You can view schedules by visiting BUBearcats.com.