ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – You don’t have to be a member to participate in the long list of programs and classes that the Southern Tier Community Center has to offer.

Perhaps you’re looking for a fitness center to work out at, a pool to do laps, or even a kitchen space to practice your recipes, the STCC has a little bit of everything.

The director of the community center, Nikki Post, took the position once the Children’s Home purchased the former Boys and Girls Club building back in May of 2020.

Post says, “We got right to work. We meaning, we all did. We rolled up our sleeves, we painted, we cleaned out spaces and got it ready for School Age Child Care Summer Camp, June 29th.”

The building has been completely renovated, including new locker rooms, gymnasium, fitness center, the aquatics facility and more.

The center has also received state funding through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Post says in the near future, they plan on renovating another gym into a dance studio, outdoor spaces such as the parking lot and basketball courts, and improvements to the front facing facade.

Wayne Marble and Wayne Matthews are avid pickle-ball players who visit the center weekly.

Wayne Matthews says, “STCC, the Southern Tier Community Center is very welcoming to us pickle-ball players. They do whatever they can to keep us happy, and we are, we love playing here.”

Wayne Marble says, “A lot of people are coming to this venue because its reasonably priced, new facility, its just in great shape and everybody is welcoming.”

Heading into the Summer months, the center is shifting gears and preparing for an influx of kids.

Post says that the summer program is 8-weeks-long and so far, over 50 kids have signed up.

She says one of the best parts of the STCC is that it serves people from zero, all the way to 100.

Post says, “the diversity that it brings is just amazing. It’s great to walk into a community center and see people that don’t look like you, and see people that do look like you, which is wonderful. From all different ages, all different backgrounds and its great that they can come together, get healthy, get fit, and socialize too.”