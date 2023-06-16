ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The NewsChannel 34 crew rolled up their sleeves and got to work at the Southern Tier Community Center in Endicott.

The STCC is ramping up for its summer care programs and could use the extra hands.

Every year, during the third week in June, employees of NewsChannel34’s mother company, Nexstar Media Group, go out into the community to volunteer, and work with local non-profit organizations.

For reference, in 2021, Nexstar employees volunteered a total of over 15,000 at 156 organizations across the U.S.

NewsChannel 34’s General Manager, Tina Castano says that as an organization that relies on its community, it is critically important to stay involved.

Castano says, “Certainly, as a television station, we serve the community, we’re so thankful for the community that we serve. So, its just really important to us to give back.”

The director of the community center, Nikki Post put us right to work organizing shelving, board game pieces, cleaning up the art room, and painting an office.

The STCC has been completely renovated in recent years, including new locker rooms, gymnasium, fitness center, the aquatics facility and more.

Post says that the center wouldn’t be where it is today without the help of volunteers.

Post says, “volunteering is very very important, especially to a community, especially to not-for-profits. We need all the help that we can get and having volunteers come in that understand our mission and our vision and want to help us out, it just helps the community, also helps them too, to give back, makes you feel good.”

The summer program kicks off on July 5th, here at the Southern Tier Community Center, and 50 kids are expected to be running through the halls each day this summer.

The summer care program is eight weeks long and includes everything from arts and crafts, to field trips and swimming classes.

You can visit TheSTCC.org to check the center’s scheduling and summer care programming.

Nexstar is the largest local television company in the United States.

Collectively, each week, Nexstar produces over 5,700 hours of local news.

Castano says that getting out of the office, and having a day of service is necessary for building a collaborative team environment.

Castano says, “So, the wonderful thing about Founder’s Day is that we can all get away from our desks and have a common mission, which is volunteering, and we have fun along the way.”

On behalf of the NewsChannel 34 team, we want to say thank you to our community and to Nexstar. Preparations have already begun for next year.