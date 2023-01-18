TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Slowly but steadily, one of Broome County’s historic landmarks is being transformed.

The portion of Watson Boulevard that passes by the former IBM Country Club in the Town of Union was closed for several hours today for the demolition of the pedestrian bridge.

The bridge connected the club on the North Side of Watson to the athletic fields and tennis courts on the South side.

The demolition is making way for a 75-unit affordable housing complex that is estimated to cost between 12 and 15 million dollars.

According to Agency Executive Director Stacey Duncan, contractor Le Chase expects the site work to be completed by the end of the month.

She says the property will be seeded and will likely remain dormant for some time as developer Conifer applies for affordable housing tax credits.