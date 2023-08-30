FRANKLIN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A former resident of Franklin will likely spend a decade in prison after admitting to having sex with children.

48 year-old John Jaromack plead guilty to 2 counts of criminal sex act on August 25th.



He was accused of sexual conduct on multiple occasions with a child under the age of 11 and another child under the age of 13. Jaromack allegedly engaged in intercourse with both victims.



Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith says the sentences for each crime will run back-to-back for a total of 10 years in state prison.