VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Natasha Thompson, the longtime President & CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, is changing careers to work in public media.

Thompson has been chosen as the new President & CEO of WSKG television and radio.

Thompson is not stranger to the organization, having been the on-air host of WSKG’s public affairs television series “Chasing the Dream.”

During her tenure, the Food Bank was named Food Bank of the Year in 2017 by Feeding America, which oversees the national food bank network.

Thompson replaces Greg Catlin, who retired in October.

Award-winning documentarian Brian Frey had served as Interim President.