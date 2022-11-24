(WIVT/WBGH) – For the third year in a row, Food and Fire Barbecue taphouse is providing hot Thanksgiving meals to Broome County residents.

This year, the Thanksgiving Give Back program is expected to deliver meals to approximately 180 families in need, which is about 650 people.

Food and Fire has teamed up with Muckles Inc, Red Barn Technology to facilitate the program’s social media presence and setup a fundraising website, as well as Visions Federal Credit Union who provided funds that went towards purchasing the food.

Owner of Food and Fire, Dan Polhamus says that each meal comes with smoked turkey, stuffing, gravy, buttered corn, and cranberry sauce. He says it is a traditional Thanksgiving meal, with a touch of the Food and Fire flare.

Owner of Food and Fire Dan Polhamus says, “We love going around the table and talking about things that we’re thankful for, but its just as cool to be out there doing something that’s palpable and impactful and real. So, it’s more than symbolic I guess is what’s cool about it, it’s real. We do symbolic thanks all the time, that’s what the holiday is, this is a real way of saying we’re thankful and we have things and we want to share, we want other people to feel fortunate today too.”

The meals get delivered by volunteers from various school districts such as Johnson City, Maine-Endwell, Union-Endicott and Chenango Forks.

Polhamus works alongside food program administrators from the school districts to determine how many families in each district are in need of a meal.