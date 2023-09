NEW YORK (PIX11) — A massive coastal storm swamped New York City and the surrounding areas on Friday, bringing flooding and high winds to the region.

Flooding has been reported in multiple neighborhoods and towns as well as on major highways and inside subway stations, affecting service.

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to stay inside. A State of Emergency was declared for the New York City area.

