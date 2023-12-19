GREATER BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The threat of flooding around Greater Binghamton has ended as local rivers stopped rising well short of their predicted height.

The Susquehanna in downtown Binghamton crested at around 7 p.m. Monday at 14.66 ft. which the National Weather Service categorizes as minor flooding.

At one point Monday morning, the NWS was forecasting the river to crest at 17.3 ft. which would have been close to major flooding stage.

In Vestal, at about 9 p.m. the Susquehanna crested at 22.41 ft. constituting moderate flooding but short of the 25.9 ft. that was predicted.

In Conklin, the crest occurred at roughly 6 p.m. at 15.09 ft. At one point, NWS forecasted a crest of 18.3 ft.

And in Owego, the Susquehanna crested at 28.07 ft. at around midnight, short of the action stage.

The weather service had increased the levels of its crest predictions Monday morning when rain was still falling heavily across the region.

However, as the rain tapered off in the late morning, it began to revise down many of its predictions.

People can view real-time river gages through the NWS Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service webpage.