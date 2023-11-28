BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) One of the most highly anticipated new restaurants in Greater Binghamton is close to opening to the public.

Renovation work at the Station 45 American Chop House is complete and the restaurant is now holding private events.

It’s located at 45 Lewis Street in downtown Binghamton inside what was once the passenger waiting area of the historic Lackawanna Train Station.

The beautiful interior blends historic elements, such as the original ticket window and ornate woodwork, with modern fixtures.

At the center of the space is a large 3-sided marble top bar. There’s a comfortable waiting area, a small room for private functions and outdoor seating for the warmer seasons.

While Station 45 has not yet posted its menus online, the website promises the following:

“this dynamic menu featuring the finest cuts of prime beef, fresh seafood, and progressive takes on traditional steakhouse fare. At lunch enjoy our signature sandwiches, steakhouse burgers, salads, and homemade soups. On the weekends join us for brunch every Saturday and Sunday with whimsical takes on the classics.”

Owners Mark and Inessa Yonaty are not new to the downtown restaurant scene as Mark was owner of the former Social on State and is a partner in the new Courtside Bar and Grille on Court Street.

Mark says all he’s waiting on now to open in the restaurant is to finish assembling a staff to offer world class service.