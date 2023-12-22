BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Stadium 138 on Washington Street is hosting a soft opening next Friday, December 29th at 8 p.m.

The sports bar, and beer garden has undergone a year’s worth of construction and plans to be fully operational by the second week of the new year.

The owner, Rich David, says that Stadium 138’s menu will be higher-end, staple, pub and bar foods, but with a little twist.

The interior of the building features a large bar, with seating both up and downstairs, and dressed up with sports memorabilia.

David says that when he saw the building’s high ceilings, he knew that he wanted to install a massive TV setup.

So, in the middle of the bar, there are four TVs linked together to create a video wall.

He says that what sets Stadium 138 apart in the downtown restaurant scene is the access to outdoor space.

Owner of Stadium 138 Rich David says, “In a post-COVID world, people want more outdoor space. Especially, in an urban, dense center. So, as you can see behind me, we’ve got a very large outdoor deck, we have an outdoor patio, we have an outdoor balcony, and there’s always large garage doors that in the Summertime, you can literally come in from the sidewalk and walk straight into the restaurant.”

Stadium 138 will also be introducing a new regional beer to Binghamton.

David’s family co-owns the Cortland Brewing Company and will be the only restaurant in the area with their beer on tap.

David invites everyone to spend New Year’s Eve at the restaurant.

He says he wants to be open for the holidays because there are so many people visiting and coming back home.