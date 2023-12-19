BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A trendy new Tex-Mex restaurant is about to open in downtown Binghamton.

Iron Agave on Court Street is planning a grand opening on Wednesday December 27.

It’s currently holding private functions with friends and family as it prepares the kitchen and servers for business.

Iron Agave promises a blend of Tex-Mex favorites such as tacos, burritos and enchiladas along with some creative fusion dishes. And it has a list of signature margaritas and other cocktails along with fun desserts.

It’s operated by Dan Polhamus, Jose Moreira and Jeff Tiderencel who also own Food and Fire Barbeque Taphouse in Johnson City. Polhamus says Iron Agave will have something for everyone.

“We want to have a different vibe, different music. We want to have a different feel. It should feel trendy but comfortable. People should come in and feel the warmth, and then the spicy food and the spicy environment should just be intoxicating. We’re excited for it and we think people are going to love it.”

The most significant change from the interior of the former Dos Rios restaurant is the giant video wall. For now, it complements the surrounding murals but Polhamus says in the future, it will transition into digital artwork from local digital creators as the restaurant moves each evening from dinner service to night life.

Polhamus says there will be some soft opening nights before the 27th to work out some of the kinks and gift cards are now available. Once open, Iron Agave will serve dinners with plans to add lunches and brunches down the line.

To follow their progress, go to Iron Agave Bing on Facebook.