BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Get ready for downtown Binghamton’s newest entertainment offering with a first look inside Crowbar Arcade.

Crowbar Arcade features over 40 games, primarily retro video games going back to the 80’s, along with skee ball, pinball, riding games and shooting games. Familiar names like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Mortal Kombat and Crazy Taxi.

Located in the former Bob Crowe Automotive repair shop next to the Forum on State Street, this is the second time the Sharp family, owners of Garage Taco Bar, have converted a former service station into a bar eatery.

Players will use reloadable cards rather than tokens so that Crowbar can offer hourly rates and special deals.

There’s also a couple of pool tables and a projection TV that could be used for Mario Kart tournaments or other games.

Daniel Sharp, who co-owns the business with his sister Ashley Ortega, says the concept has been many years in the making.

“The minute you see people walk in the space and interact and hopefully enjoy it is where it will really come to completion. When you actually see that kid playing skee ball or someone coming in and seeing Pac-Man for the first time in 20 some years. I think that’s when it’s going to really hit home that we’ve finally opened,” said Sharp.

Sharp says the full bar will offer affordable game-inspired drinks as well as mocktails, along with canned beer and domestic drafts. The counter service food will also be simple and fun with a focus on hot dogs and mini pizzas.

The Sharps looked to retain the feel of a repair shop, keeping the garage doors and using the old tire rack material for the railings on the stairs to the second floor. And old salvaged TV’s round out the decor.

Sharp says he wants to offer affordable entertainment for all ages.

Hours are tentatively set at 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday with additional hours Saturday afternoon to cater to families.

Sharp hopes to open in February once they’ve finished hiring a staff.

To inquire about positions, email him at dsharp@crowbararcade.com.