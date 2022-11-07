BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As we approach Veterans Day, organizations are banding together to host a one-stop-shop for veteran’s services.

Visions Federal Credit Union is hosting the first ever veteran’s expo at the arena until 7 p.m. this evening.

Throughout the concourse, organizations have set-up tables highlighting various programs catered to veterans such as health/financial services, and some are even looking to hire.

The event is free and open to the public.

Some of the participating organizations include the American Red Cross, SUNY Broome, the Binghamton Vet Center, and the Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Assistant Vice President of Marketing at Visions Federal Credit Union Many DeHate says, “For us, it was important to have a one stop shop. We know that there are so many non-profit organizations, community partners that support the veterans and their families, but you have to seek them out individually. But having this expo, the veterans can go to one location, they can talk to all those resources, and they can leave with great information that can help them today and into the future.”

DeHate says that the expo gives veterans an opportunity to take advantage of the resources in our community, and to network with each other.

She also mentioned that several organizations have already reached out and confirmed their participation for next year.