(WIVT/WBGH) – On January 1st, the first day of the New Year, Mary and Dylan Scott welcomed a daughter, and the first baby born in our area in 2023.

Paige Brooklyn Scott was born at U-H-S Medical Center at 5:18 yesterday morning.

She came a little early, but is happy and healthy, weighing in at 5 pounds, 4 ounces, and 20 inches long.

The due date was expected for later in January, but now, baby Paige joins several members of her family who also share birthdays around the holidays, including both of her grandmothers.

Paige will join her two-year-old brother, Dylan Junior, and both mom and dad are doing well.