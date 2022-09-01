OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 660 represents the number of American veterans who will commit suicide each month.

For the fifth straight year, the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency established the Field of the Forgotten Fallen.



660 American flags are on display outside of the County Office building to represent the hundreds of veterans who will take their own lives this month.

September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the flags will stay up throughout it’s entirety to bring attention to the national tragedy that is veterans suicide.



The exhibit began in remembrance of Captain Timothy Neild of Candor, who took his own life after returning home from Afghanistan.

Rick Neild, surviving father of Captain Timothy Neild says, “The biggest thing I want to tell you is, when we have a conversation and people hear that your son or your loved one passed due to suicide, it has a tendency to end the conversation. That’s when the conversation really needs to begin. Because their life mattered. It’s not important how we lost them, it’s important how they got to that point.”

Mike Middaugh, Tioga County’s director of veterans services says that vets are two times more likely to commit suicide than any other occupation.



Middaugh says that communities need to embrace their veterans more passionately, rather than only saying something in passing on veterans day.

Tioga County’s Veterans Service Agency has several programs in place to attempt to alleviate the stresses that veterans face on a daily basis.



To learn more about these services and to get involved, email Mike Middaugh.

MiddaughM@Tioga CountyNY.gov; or call him at (607) 687-8228.