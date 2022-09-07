BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A high speed internet company just surpassed a major milestone, and decided to celebrate out in the community.

Greenlight Networks is a high speed, broadband service provider founded in 2011.



Today, the company held a pop-up event at Rec Park to celebrate over 100,000 homes across New York State who are utilizing their services. At the event, attendees had a chance to win raffle prizes and giveaways, and were treated to free ice cream provided by the Cone Connection.



Greenlight offers residential and small business customers synchronous internet speeds, up to 2 gigabits per second.

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at Greenlight Networks Michele Sadwick says, “It’s a high speed fiber internet connection directly into your house, and its faster and different than a cable internet or a phone internet provider, in that, it’s the latest technology. So, we run a fiber optic cable, like I said, right into your house, and it provides the fastest speeds available today.”

Greenlight offers fiber optic internet, most recently, expanding its services to include Binghamton’s West Side, Johnson City, Vestal, Union, Endwell, and Endicott. The company currently provides internet within 21 municipalities in the Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton, and Albany areas.



Representatives from Greenlight say that they plan on holding several more pop-up events in the future.



Greenlight’s starting service provides 500 megabits per second for only $50 a month.



To see if Greenlight has expanded to your area, visit their website at https://www.greenlightnetworks.com/