ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Dick’s Sporting Goods Open week has begun and there is a lot happening at En-Joie Golf Course besides the sport.

Tonight, the festivities kick off with the annual draw party, where PGA Tour Champions players find out which amateur players they’ll be grouped with for the Pro-AM.

The Pro-Am begins tomorrow and runs through Thursday with shotgun starts at both 8 a.m. and 1:30.

Plus, tomorrow, at 4 p.m. is the free UHS Health Expo, featuring a question-and-answer session with golf legend Darren Clarke.

Tournament Director John Karedes says that although the event got pushed up two months earlier than normal, his seven-person team was able to round everybody up.

Karedes says, “As long as we could tie in all of our vendors with the new date, which was certainly a challenge because they’ve got to look at all of their other events that they do. Once we got the vendors all lined up, and got the word out to the volunteers, hey we need you in June instead of August, I think we’re ready.”

Karedes invites the public to come and watch the Pro-AM throughout tomorrow and Thursday.

He says it’s a great chance to see the players in a more relaxed environment.

Tickets to the Pro-Am are sold at the front gate.

And then the Dick’s Open officially gets underway on Friday and will conclude on Championship Sunday.