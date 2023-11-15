BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Broome County’s biggest holiday traditions will kick off the season starting this weekend.

Broome County’s Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park officially begins this Sunday and will run through New Years Eve.

Last year, the Festival of Lights partnered with the Tall Pines Forest of Lights to bring more lights and displays than ever before to Otsiningo Park. The event continues to grow.

This year, Pinkies Barbecue will setup a hot cocoa and donut igloo for the kids to get out of the cold and grab a treat.

The event coordinator, Dave Pessagno says that visits from Santa were such a big hit in the past, this year, the festival has 17 separate Santa days.

“It seems like it gets bigger and bigger every year, and that was our goal. Is to build it, make it better. We didn’t want to keep the same show going over and over and over again. So, we’ve added a lot of pieces. We have about a million lights,” said Pessagno.

The festival is a drive through event, so you don’t ever have to leave your vehicle.

Pessagno says that veterans will receive free admission any day that they come to the festival.

The event is $25 per car, or you can purchase a $60 season pass.

There will be two fireworks nights. One is the day after Thanksgiving and the second is on New Years Eve.

More information can be found at bcfestivaloflights.com.