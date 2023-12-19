BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Large portions of Otsiningo Park remain flooded, canceling the Broome County Festival of Lights for a second night in a row.

While the Chenango River has receded from the park, it left large ponds of standing water.

Organizers of the Festival of Lights decided to cancel the event for a second night to give crews more time to repair and dry out any impacted displayed.

The community free night sponsored by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar is now scheduled for tomorrow evening from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more information, go to bcfestivaloflights.com.