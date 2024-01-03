BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Community members who haven’t had the chance to check out the Broome County Festival of Lights can now do so at a discounted rate.

The Festival of Lights is offering a big discount through the end of the season. From now until January 7, guests can enjoy the festival for just $15 per vehicle. This is $10 off the regular admission price.

The Festival of Lights is open from 5 to 8 p.m. at Otsiningo Park.

Unused nightly passes and season passes will be honored through Sunday. Veterans and active-duty military members can receive free admission.

The Festival of Lights thanks the community for an amazing season.