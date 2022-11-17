OTSININGO PARK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Otsiningo Park’s Festival of Lights is back for the holiday season, and says this year, the show will be one of the best across the state.

Starting this Monday November 21st, the festival of lights returns to Otsiningo park for its 3rd season. This year, the festival has teamed up with the Tall Pines Players Club to make the experience bigger, and brighter than ever. More lights than ever before, and more festivities along with it.

The event is a drive-thru experience whether it be in your own vehicle, or on the Tall Pines train that runs throughout the park.

Tickets are $25 for a single pass, or $50 for a season pass, and military members are free every night with their ID.

Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno says, “And the first year it might have been a four or a five, next year we added some lights, it may have been a six or a seven, then we got a call from Tall Pines’ Players Club, which Adam will be speaking, and decided to join forces and make what we feel is one of the best shows in the state.”

Train rides around the park are $10 a person, and there are four scheduled rides Sunday through Thursday at 6, 6:45, 7:30, and 8:15 p.m. with an additional 9 p.m. train on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pinkies Barbeque will be on site with a food truck, providing refreshments, and fireworks will be on Black Friday, December 17th, and New Year’s Eve.

To learn about all of the festivities taking place at Otsiningo this holiday season, visit https://bcfestivaloflights.com/