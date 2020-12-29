Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park set to re-open after flooding

DICKINSON, NY – Thanks to a small group of helpers, the Festival of Lights is ready to power back up tonight.

The holiday lights display at Otsiningo Park was put on temporary pause late last week after the heavy rains caused the bordering Susquehanna River to overflow into the park.

This led to many of the displays sitting in pools of water, upwards of 4 feet, before that ultimately froze into ice.



However, Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno and a small group of people met at the park and began to try and dig out as many of the displays as possible.



Pessagno says he was shocked to see the lights glow when they turned on the power, and he’s thrilled they were able to get the park back open for the community.

“Yesterday was warm. It drained a little bit more. The river went down, and with some help from some great volunteers, we came up here. And, we wanted to get the park back up and running. We felt it was important for the community. Give them something to do during this holiday time, heading into the new year. So, that was the goal. To be honest, we didn’t think we’d get it up before the new year. Bt, we’re going to be able to do that, and have a nice New Year’s fireworks shoot.”

As Pessagno mentioned, the Festival of Lights will be having a fireworks show to send 2020 out.



Pessagno also said that they intend to keep the displays up further into the month of January, extending past their closing date of January 10th.

For updates and times, you can visit B-C-FestivalofLights.com.