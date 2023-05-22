ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Felix Roma and Sons Bakery is closing up shop.

The Endicott bakery has been open since the 1940’s.

WNBF reports that the owner, Gene Roma, says that the bakery will cease operations this Saturday.

Roma says the employees were notified on Thursday. He says the company has about 25 employees.

Felix Roma rolls have become a local staple, available in local supermarkets and shipped to numerous restaurants and businesses across the Northeast.

The company released a statement, saying, “we would like to give a heartfelt thanks to all our customers, past and present. Thank you, Triple Cities and the Southern Tier, for the privilege of serving you for the past 75 years plus.”