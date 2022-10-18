KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – FedEx Ground is opening what it calls a state-of-the-art automated distribution facility in time for the busy holiday season.

The 470,000 square foot structure was built in the Broome County Industrial Park in Kirkwood at the former site of Singer-Link.

The facility is designed to process up to 22,000 packages per hour, handling items both large and small.

FedEx is looking to hire 150 new employees for the holidays, both full and part-time, with opportunities to stay on afterward.

FedEx says it is offering competitive wages and a host of employee benefits without any minimum education requirements.

To mark the new expansion in Greater Binghamton, FedEx says it’s making a $5,000 donation to the United Way of Broome County.

Those interested in applying for the new positions can go to FedExGroundJobs.com.