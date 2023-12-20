CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pleasant Gap man is accused of soliciting sex from who he believed to be an underage girl, but was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Christopher Morelli, 54, was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation by the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force for having communicated with who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

In July 2022, communication began on a social media app between Morelli and FBI agents. According to the criminal complaint, agents told Morelli that they were a 14-year-old girl in eighth grade and Morelli said he was a 52-year-old male who lived near Penn State University.

Agents said in the criminal complaint that Morelli also communicated through text messages, and attempted to meet the teen to engage in sexual activity. Morelli also allegedly attempted to convince the teen to send sexually explicit photos to him.

Morelli told the 14-year-old decoy that he worked as a journalist in State College, which Spring Township police later confirmed, according to the complaint.

The Centre County Gazette confirmed to WTAJ on Wednesday that Morelli had been serving as the newspaper’s managing editor. The Gazette also stated while the investigation is ongoing, Morelli will not continue to serve in this role.

While continuing to have conversations, Morelli allegedly admitted to obtaining sexually explicit photos of young women in the past. Morelli allegedly told the decoy that if the teen would send him photos that would be a “turn-on.,” according to the police report. At one point in the conversations, Morelli said she was the youngest person he’s ever talked to.

Morelli also allegedly offered to buy “sexy things” including bras and underwear from Victoria’s Secret for the teen and that the two could meet at a hotel, according to the affidavit.

In September 2023, FBI Pittsburgh made contact with FBI State College and passed the investigation off, with the Spring Township Police being brought in to assist.

Conversations continued through December 2023 with the decoy, according to court documents.

Morelli’s bail was set at $250,000, which was posted Wednesday afternoon. Is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3.