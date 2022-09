ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At 8:28 this morning the Endicott Fire Department responded to an active house fire at 100 Taylor Avenue.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews observed smoke coming from a second floor bedroom.

It was confirmed that one person died in the fire. Endicott Fire Chief Joe Griswold assumes that the victim was the owner of the house.

The fire was contained upstairs and extinguished.

There is no more information available at this time. This is a developing story.