ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.

An investigation revealed that in the hours prior to the accident, 20-year-old Shea Colbert of Bridgewater, New Jersey was traveling south east on Coddington Road.

Colbert exited the roadway and struck multiple trees within a wooded area.

Colbert was deceased at the scene; nobody else was in the vehicle.

The investigation is still on-going.