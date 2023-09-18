TOWN OF BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Town of Binghamton man is dead after driving his riding lawn mower into the road and getting struck by a motorcycle.

New York State Police say 74 year-old Danny Shepherd was mowing the lawn in front of his house on Hawleyton Road at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Shepherd entered the roadway and was hit by a southbound Harley Davidson driven by 28 year-old Justin Tarbox of Binghamton.

Shepherd was declared dead at the scene while Tarbox was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.