AFTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded to a motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.

According to New York State Police, Julie A. Lawton, age 53 of Binghamton, was traveling west on Rt. 7 when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck the driver’s side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Lawton was airlifted to Wilson Hospital where she later died of her injuries.