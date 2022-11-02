GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, at approximately 4:19 p.m., New York State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Greene.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that Maryann Zupo, 42 of Greene, was traveling south on State Highway 12 and crossed into the path of another vehicle that was traveling north.

Zupo was extricated from the vehicle by members of Greene EMS and life saving measures were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, Shelby Rose, 22 of Norwich, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wilson Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.