BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Or, let the good times roll.

The Lost Dog Cafe on Water Street in downtown Binghamton is holding its 29th annual Mardi Gras celebration tomorrow evening.

The highlight of the Fat Tuesday affair is the New Orleans-style music of the Basin Street Jazz Band.

Featuring seven musicians, they play a variety of Crescent City classics along with some music from Disney’s The Jungle Book, Fats Domino and Sting.

While the band performs primarily in the Violet Room, it forays out a couple of times throughout the night and processes through the dining area.

Trombonist Dennis Martin says, “It’s organized fun. Everybody has a great time, the beads and everybody dresses up and just has a wonderful time. They come out on the dance floor and they boogie on down with us.”

Martin says there’s an effort to establish a Mardi Gras style club called Krewe of Fetch before next year’s celebration.

Meanwhile, the restaurant will once again offer a variety of New Orleans-style dishes such as crawfish etouffee, gumbo, jambalaya, boozy banana pudding and pecan pie.

Plus, the annual King Cake where if you find a baby in your slice, your dinner is free.

The Lounge opens at 4 p.m. tomorrow offering Cat 5 Hurricanes, the restaurant starts serving at 5 and the music is from 5:30 to 8:30.

There’s more information on Facebook at Lost Dog Cafe and Lounge.