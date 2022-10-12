BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The AIDS Institute of the New York State Department of Health has awarded a local provider with a grant to increase access and treatment of Sexually Transmitted Infections.

Family Planning of South-Central New York received a $1.2 million-dollar, five-year grant to enhance its services addressing HIV and Hepatitis C.

The Director of Patient Services, Allison Swift says, that Family Planning of South-Central New York is one of the only organizations in the region that provides antiretrovirals to patients who recently tested positive for HIV.

She says this funding will allow for more significant additions to those prescriptions, as well as continue to provide birth control, cancer screenings, pregnancy testing, STI testing, and more.

Director of Patient Services at Family Planning, Allison Swift says, “sexual transmission of HIV and reported STI diagnosis continue to be on the rise in New York State. One means to help this epidemic is to provide access to quality and affordable care and focused screening and treatment options.”

Swift also says that the funding will help to provide transportation and access to treatment for those living in rural communities throughout Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Schuyler Counties.