SANITARIA SPRINGS, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The family of a 13 year-old boy killed in a hit and run crash on New Year’s Day say his killer is getting off too easily.

The mother and grandfather of Brennan Loveless say 35 year-old Bradley Law is being offered a sentence of 1 and a third to 4 years in prison to satisfy the charges against him: leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and criminal possession of a firearm.



Brennan’s grandfather Tim Hall calls the proposed plea deal a gross miscarriage of justice.



According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Brennan was hit by a pickup truck driven by Law shortly after 5:30pm on January 1st while the boy was riding his bike on the shoulder of Route 7 near his home on Belden Manor Road in Sanitaria Springs.



Law allegedly fled the scene while Loveless, who was thrown 180 feet down the shoulder, laid on the ground suffering from serious injuries. According to police reports, Law never braked, before or after striking Brennan, and dragged the boy’s bike 560 feet down the road.



Hall says the Broome County District Attorney’s Office is acting as though Brennan’s life was worthless.

“Brennan got a death sentence. My family and I, we’re living out a life sentence. And this person is getting slapped on the hand. He’s getting basically congratulated and he’s been in trouble a few times since this incident. He’s a frequent flier to the Broome County Jail. They know him.”



The Sheriff’s Office confirms that Law was sent to jail on June 20th on separate charges of physical harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing. Law was taken back to jail last Friday on a warrant after failing to show up for a court date.



He had been out on bail since shortly after being arrested for Brennan’s death.



In what Hall considers an obvious show of guilt, Law allegedly staged a bogus accident with a deer the following day in an effort to cover up the damage to his truck.



Law was originally charged by Sheriff’s deputies with criminally negligent homicide but a grand jury did not indict him on that charge. Hall says a neighbor, who heard the crash and saw that Law did not stop, was never called to testify.



Brennan’s mother Christina Loveless says no amount of time in prison will bring her son back. But she would like justice for Brennan.

“Brennan was a spunky little guy. He loved to ride his bike. He liked to go fishing, hunting, just to live his life. And now he’s gone.”



Hall says a search warrant following Law’s arrest turned up an illegal firearm which is what Law will primarily do time for, not Brennan’s death.



Hall says he understands that Law isn’t likely to get 20 years in prison, but he’d like him to do at least 5 years. He says under the current offer, Law would likely spend less than a year behind bars.



NewsChannel 34 reached out to the D-A’s office and Law’s attorney Ron Benjamin for comment but has not received a reply.