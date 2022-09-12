BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The war in Ukraine does not show signs of slowing, which means that world-wide support is still in high demand.



This Saturday, September 17th, is a Family Fall Day Fundraiser at the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Binghamton.



The event will take place under the pavilion and will feature traditional Ukrainian food such as borscht beet soup, halupkies, pierogies, chicken barbecue, donuts and cider.



There will be plenty of activities, hay rides, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a photo booth, and a gift shop just to name a few.



Members of the Church recently volunteered in Ukraine for four weeks. Vasil Khrushch was the missionary coordinator for the trip and says that the Ukrainian people are lacking the essentials such food, water, medicine and clothing.

Missionary Coordinator Vasil Khrushch says, “I understand that not everyone can go to Ukraine, and go personally and help people. But I understand that we can all get involved, we can come here and we can support financially, be here, and I know that every dollar that we’re going to raise here is going to go to the people that really need it.”

The proceeds from the event will go towards Ukrainian relief, as well as a local family battling cancer.



The church asks attendees to bring canned goods and gently worn clothing to donate to the relief efforts.



Specifically, warm clothing such as scarves, gloves, hats, coats, shoes and boots both adult and children’s sizes.



For those who cannot attend the event but would still like to support the fundraiser, visit https://bfupc.org/event/fall-festival-2022/.