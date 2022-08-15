BINGHAMTON, NY – An explosion in downtown Binghamton over the weekend damaged some electrical equipment but did not cause any injuries.

The blast was the result of a transformer fire in the basement of the Verizon building on Henry Street.



It happened Saturday afternoon and caused a cloud of black smoke and soot to waft out of exhaust grates in the sidewalk in front of the building.



The Binghamton Fire Department assisted a NYSEG crew with gaining access to an underground vault that housed the transformer which was damaged in the explosion.