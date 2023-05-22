SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Ermeti’s Community Lounge has shut down as of last night.

The bar is owned by Delaware County Public Defender Joe Ermeti who is also a candidate for District Attorney.

The McEwan-Lomnicki family have filed a civil suit seeking damages from the business, Ermeti, the bartender that served Baker, baker herself and Baker’s mother whose car Baker was driving.

Ermeti released a statement to NewsChannel 34 saying he made the decision to close the lounge effective today. “Simply stated, the corporation no longer wishes to continue operation.

Ermeti and Smith face each other in the Republican primary for DA on June 27th.