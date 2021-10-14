Erin man charged with raping a child in Tioga County, released

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – A 32-year-old Erin man has been charged with rape after allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse and conduct with a person less than 17-years-old.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Scott Taylor was arrested on Oct. 7 for allegedly raping the child in the Town of Spencer. Taylor was charged with one count of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the third degree, both felonies.

The age of the child and their relation to Taylor were not disclosed by the Sheriff’s office.

Taylor was arraigned in CAP Court by Justice Sandra Lute and released on his own recognizance. Taylor is scheduled to appear in the Town of Spencer Court on October 21 at 4:00 p.m. in front of Justice David Homrighouse for further proceedings.