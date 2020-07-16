EPAC holds an online concert rendition of Music Man

ENDICOTT, NY – A local theatre is putting on a special rendition of a classic musical.

Endicott Performing Arts Center on Washington Avenue is holding an online concert rendition of the Music Man.

The play, originally set in 1912, will be reset in 1918 during the Spanish Flu.

The non-profit facility wanted to make the show relatable to today’s pandemic.

Everyone on stage will wear masks, and stand at specially marked spots on stage for social distancing purposes.

Executive Artistic Director Patrick Foti says the EPAC community is excited for the show.

“Arts are a great escape from reality, and its something very needed by the performers themselves. It gets them out of the house, get them creative again, and get them feeling good about themselves and life in general”, says Foti.

The concert will be open for viewers Friday, July 24th and Saturday, July 25th at 8pm, and Saturday the 26th at 3pm.

You can view the performance and make donations to EPAC at EndicottArts.com.