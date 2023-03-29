ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Endwell residents are rejoicing as the wrecker finally tears down a notorious eyesore that has plagued the heart of the community for 35 years.

Town of Union officials took a few ceremonial first swings of the sledgehammer Wednesday morning to start the demolition of the former Suds N Duds laundromat on East Main Street.



The blighted building has sat vacant and boarded up since an arson fire 35 years ago.



Tim Connolly, President and CEO of First General of Southern New York, purchased the property 18 months ago and climbed aboard an excavator to tear down the first portion of the structure.



Connolly has acquired 32 parcels for a total of 5 acres on the block that.



He says he’s open to selling to a developer or developing the property himself.

First General CEO Tim Connolly says, “I want to do what’s best for the community. I’m not looking for the first deal or the easy deal. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe my sights are too grand. But I think the site, the community, it’s Endwell. Look at the school, look at the success that Endwell has had. I’m proud of it and want to contribute to it in a positive way. I’d like to think that something big and grand could happen here.”



Connolly says he opened First General down the street 35 years ago, just months before the laundromat fire.



Last year, he moved his offices into the building that once housed O’s and Bobby’s Place.



Once a development plan is established, that building will get demolished as well.



Just a few months into the job, Town of Union Supervisor Rob Mack says he’s witnessing what so many of his predecessors had wanted to see.

Town of Union Supervisor Rob Mack says, “I can’t tell you how many thousands of people have called the town over the years and said, ‘What are you doing with these properties? When are you going to get rid of them?’ It’s really nice to see that coming to fruition.”



LCP Group of Vestal has already torn down 3 other dilapidated buildings on the block, including a former service station on Main Street.



Next will be the former potato warehouse situated directly behind Suds N Duds on Scarborough Drive.