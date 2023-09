ENDWELL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The elderly woman who was struck while crossing an intersection in Endwell on Tuesday has died of her injuries.



New York State Police say 70 year-old Linette Beers of Endwell was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 76 year-old woman at the corner of Country Club and Hooper Roads shortly before 8 a.m.



The investigation is ongoing and no tickets have been issued.