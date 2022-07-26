WIVT/WBGH – The Endwell Rotary installed a piece of history at Highland Park on Sunday, July 24th.

On Sunday, the rotary dedicated a Wurlitzer Organ to the Highland Park Carousel. The organ was built in 1916 and the rotary found it from a seller in Kentucky.

The band organ was $25,000, including the refurbishments, art installations, and the addition of the electronic Midi system.

A midi system lets the user upload music onto an S-D card and play it electronically through the organ, rather than using traditional paper rolls.



This Wurlitzer also has paper rolls; however, the midi system can play any music from any era.

The rotary says that this purchase is a piece of history, the organization wanted this to be nostalgic.

President of the Endwell Rotary Eric Emerick says, “Well the younger generation doesn’t understand the band organ. But people my age would understand, remember when they were a child listening to the music. And it draws people from all over the park. We’ve had people come around that are from the neighborhoods hearing the noise and saying oh the music’s back.”

The Endwell Rotary is also working on upgrading and refurbishing several hiking trails throughout Highland Park.

The new organ can be seen in the Highland Park carousel located at 801 Hooper Road in Endwell.

The rotary is also looking for sponsors who will be dedicated on a plaque somewhere in Endwell.

Those interested can visit their website: https://www.rotarydistrict7170.org/ClubInfo/endwell

Or their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Endwell-Rotary-Club-163479253709448/.