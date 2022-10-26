ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, Kennard Wellington, of Endwell, was found guilty on several felony weapon charges. Just prior to his conviction, Wellington was able to escape from the court.

There is currently a warrant out for Wellington’s arrest. He faces up to 15 years in New York State Prison.

Wellington, 40, was found guilty of the following crimes:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree

Resisting Arrest

In October of 2021, Wellington was operating a 2002 Acura on Main Street in the Village of Johnson City, while driving with a suspended license and uninsured vehicle, when he was pulled over by police.

Wellington refused to cooperate with Johnson City Police and had to be forcibly removed from the car.

Police found that Wellington had a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his waistband at the time of his arrest.

As of now, Wellington has not been found. More details will be provided when they become available.