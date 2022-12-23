ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This morning, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Village of Endicott will be apart of a $10 Million state-wide downtown revitalization initiative.

The initiative will include eight transformational projects that are meant to attract businesses, create jobs, expand the local workforce, and rejuvenate the economy.

Hochul picked Endicott due to a recent influx of advanced manufacturing businesses which are bringing people and jobs to the community.

“My administration is committed to revitalizing New York’s downtowns and ensuring businesses have the resources needed to thrive in their local communities,” Governor Hochul said. “These projects will uplift the local economy of Endicott while expanding community services and cultural amenities that will bring the community together and spur economic development for generations to come.”

The upcoming projects include:

Improving Downtown Connectivity – $3,156,000

Implement a multi-pronged initiative to better link areas of the Downtown through measures such as sidewalk and streetscape improvements, signage, landscaping and lighting.

Redeveloping a Vacant 18-Acre Site – $3,120,000

Revitalize a long-vacant site as a warehouse distribution center, bringing jobs to Endicott and transforming the western gateway into the Village’s Downtown core.

Renovating 32-36 Washington Avenue for Mixed Uses – $910,000

Implement interior renovations and facade upgrades to a large mixed-use building to create two upper-floor apartments, strengthen existing tenants and bring in new uses including a restaurant.

Implementing a Downtown Revitalization Fund – $600,000

Create a fund to help small businesses and property owners in the DRI Area make capital improvements. Eligible activities include facade improvements, interior upgrades, small business creation and expansion and green building elements.

Constructing a Workforce Housing Development – $402,000

Build a new, mixed-use development with workforce housing and ground floor retail on a parking lot at a key location along Washington Avenue.

Upgrading the Facade of 54 Washington Avenue – $100,000

Upgrade and improve the facade to support an ongoing interior renovation project, retaining the ground-floor business and upgrading spaces for upper-story office and residential uses.

Revitalizing the Southern Tier Community Center – $1,141,000

Implement a series of building and site upgrades to help the Center better serve the Endicott community through improved interior spaces, lower energy costs and a smaller carbon footprint and capital improvements that will keep the building safe and vibrant for years to come.

Creating a New York Wine Tasting Facility – $271,000

Establish a new wine tasting business in a newly constructed building in Little Italy, bringing vitality to the neighborhood.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar released the following statement thanking Governor Hochul and other local leaders.

“It’s an exciting time in Endicott as innovation and advanced manufacturing are returning to this part of Broome County. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative award will help build on this progress by breathing new life into properties along Washington Avenue and the surrounding area. New housing, workforce development space, retail, and recreation will all play an important role in the ongoing redevelopment of Endicott. Thank you to Governor Hochul as well as all our local leaders for continuing to believe in Broome County!”

Take a look at some project renderings: