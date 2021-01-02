Endicott swears in elected officials

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott is welcoming its newest elected officials with open arms today.

The village held a virtual ceremony for its leaders quite similarly to how Broome County did.

It also had a reorganizational meeting to start the new year.

New village trustees Pat Dorner and Nick Burlingame were sworn in and took their positions on the board.

Village officials then discussed the process for setting up meetings and what would be discussed in them.

The next board meeting will be on January 4th at 6:00 PM, with work sessions beginning at 5:00 PM.