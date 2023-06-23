ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two sticker shops in Endicott, were inspected by the state’s Office of Cannabis Management and the Drug Task Force, and were issued notices of violation.

On Wednesday, June 21st, BMillz located at 122 Washington Ave and Royal Vapes at 113 Washington Ave in Endicott were both given notices of violation due to selling illicit cannabis products not authorized by the state.

The signs on the windows say the stores have been ordered to stop illegal activity and that illicit cannabis has been seized.

The black-market stores are often referred to as “sticker shops” as they commonly sell a trivial item, such as a sticker, at a high price and then give customers marijuana as a gift.

These illicit stores have proliferated across New York, trying to exploit what they saw as a loophole in New York’s marijuana laws that allows people to give cannabis to each other.

The state has issued numerous rulings banning the practice and sent cease-and-desist letters to the sticker shops.

OCM says the marijuana sold at these illegal shops has not been tested for safety and undermines the fledgling legal market which the state is struggling to get up and running.

The unlicensed businesses remove the Notice of Violation affixed to the storefront, the business is subject to a fine of up to $5,000.